Kipchoge wins men's London Marathon

Only Olympic champion Kipchoge himself has gone quicker over the distance with 2:01:39 in Berlin last year.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge poses for a photograph after winning the elite men's race of the 2019 London Marathon in central London on April 28, 2019. Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the men's London Marathon on Sunday in an unofficial time of 2 hours two minutes and 37 seconds - the second fastest time for a marathon. Ben STANSALL / AFP
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge poses for a photograph after winning the elite men's race of the 2019 London Marathon in central London on April 28, 2019. Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the men's London Marathon on Sunday in an unofficial time of 2 hours two minutes and 37 seconds - the second fastest time for a marathon. Ben STANSALL / AFP
39 minutes ago

LONDON - Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge won the men's London Marathon on Sunday in a time of two hours two minutes and 37 seconds - the second fastest time for any marathon.

Only Olympic champion Kipchoge himself has gone quicker over the distance with 2:01:39 in Berlin last year.

Sunday's victory gave him a record fourth win in London.

The 34-year-old, whose previous London triumphs came in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 editions, was in imperious form as he broke clear of Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun, second and third respectively.

Britain's Mo Farah, whose build-u[p to race day was overshadowed by an extraordinary row with distance great Haile Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in the hotel owned by the retired Ethiopian, could not cope with the pace as he finished in fifth place.

