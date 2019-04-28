'I just want a better future' - Blikkiesdorp residents' appeal for housing
Residents have erected around 200 structures on the outskirts of the town forming the area now known as Blikkiesdorp.
BLIKKIESDORP - A housing shortage in the Northern Cape town of Calvinia is set to be addressed, with a new development earmarked for the area.
When GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille visited the community earlier this month, she slammed the African National Congress (ANC)-led municipality for not utilising the vast pockets of land to build homes for residents.
Some Blikkiesdorp residents say they’ve been living in corrugated iron shacks since 2011 hoping for better houses.
"I just want a better future for my kids, my family and for everybody in the community," one resident told Eyewitness News.
#NorthernCape Residents have erected about 200 structures on the outskirts of the town, forming an area now known as Blikkiesdorp. KB pic.twitter.com/IEKCuFIF5w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2019
De Lille said the province has an abundance of land and should utilise it more effectively.
Hantam Municipality Mayor Roger Swartz said he’s in discussion with provincial government to ensure housing needs in the area are addressed.
"Definitely, in the next financial year, we'll ensure that houses are built. The people of Blikkiesdorp have access to water and sanitation."
The municipality recently took the 17th position in the top twenty municipalities list, compiled by research and advocacy non-profit organisation, Good Governance Africa.
