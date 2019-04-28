Energy Department announces petrol price hike for May

Diesel will go up by one cent per litre and illuminating paraffin will increase by three cents per litre.

JOHANNESBURG – The Energy Department has announced a fuel price hike of 54 cents per litre for all grades of petrol next month.

Diesel will go up by one cent per litre and illuminating paraffin will increase by three cents per litre.

The department says there were a number of international factors affecting the prices.