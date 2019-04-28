Employees arrested in connection with robberies at Pretoria school

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Employees arrested in connection with robberies at Pretoria school

The school has been hit by recent robberies where essential items such as kitchen equipment and electronic devices were stolen.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have made a breakthrough in the investigation of a spate of robberies at Kutumela Molefi Primary School in Silverton, Pretoria.

Two suspects, who are both employees of the school, were arrested after they were found in possession of suspected stolen property.

The school has been hit by recent robberies where essential items such as kitchen equipment and electronic devices were stolen.

Police Minister Mr Bheki Cele together with Gauteng MECs for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and Education, MEC Panyaza Lesufi, visited the school on 11 April after reports of crime at the school.

A high-level investigation overseen by the Tshwane District Commissioner, Major General DT Mthombeni, was then launched.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Garankuwa Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 April.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA