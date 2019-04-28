Employees arrested in connection with robberies at Pretoria school

The school has been hit by recent robberies where essential items such as kitchen equipment and electronic devices were stolen.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have made a breakthrough in the investigation of a spate of robberies at Kutumela Molefi Primary School in Silverton, Pretoria.

Two suspects, who are both employees of the school, were arrested after they were found in possession of suspected stolen property.

Police Minister Mr Bheki Cele together with Gauteng MECs for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and Education, MEC Panyaza Lesufi, visited the school on 11 April after reports of crime at the school.

A high-level investigation overseen by the Tshwane District Commissioner, Major General DT Mthombeni, was then launched.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Garankuwa Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 April.