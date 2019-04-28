Employees arrested in connection with robberies at Pretoria school

-
Two men arrested for plot to burn woman to deathLocal
-
Maimane visits KZN flood victims, pledges aid from DALocal
-
Malema urges mining community to fight to protect ancestors' gravesLocal
-
'I live in fear of my life' - Gift of the Givers says video of SA journo is realLocal
-
Ramaphosa promises to address concerns of Mqanduli residentsLocal
-
Ramaphosa applying his mind to King Dalindyebo's presidential pardonLocal
-
Two men arrested for plot to burn woman to deathLocal
-
Maimane visits KZN flood victims, pledges aid from DALocal
-
Malema urges mining community to fight to protect ancestors' gravesLocal
-
'I live in fear of my life' - Gift of the Givers says video of SA journo is realLocal
-
Ramaphosa promises to address concerns of Mqanduli residentsLocal
-
Ramaphosa applying his mind to King Dalindyebo's presidential pardonLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa promises to address concerns of Mqanduli residentsLocal
-
'I just want a better future' - Blikkiesdorp residents' appeal for housingLocal
-
Poor community speaks on suffering, despite living among rich mineral wealthLocal
-
Duarte: Those tearing down ANC election posters are desperate & afraidLocal
-
Ramaphosa: Those who steal government funds must be 'exposed & jailed'Local
-
Malema: Mandela 'made a mistake' by not prioritising free education in '94Local
-
Mashatile: 'A vote for the ANC is a vote for growth'Local
-
Too far away: Not all South Africans abroad able to vote on Freedom DayPolitics
-
True freedom equals a job in every SA home, says MaimaneLocal
-
Ramaphosa promises to address concerns of Mqanduli residentsLocal
-
Ramaphosa applying his mind to King Dalindyebo's presidential pardonLocal
-
DA WC gives Cele 30 days to meet over crime issues in the provinceLocal
-
Duarte: Those tearing down ANC election posters are desperate & afraidLocal
-
Ramaphosa uses Freedom Day speech to highlight water crisis in MakhandaLocal
-
Duarte: ‘ANC has good chance of taking votes from the DA in WC’Local
-
[ANALYSIS] Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished businessOpinion
-
STUDY: Privilege and entitlement and cognitive functioning in white S AfricansOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
Popular Topics
-
China's vast investment in Africa hits a snag in CongoWorld
-
Will Amcu strike over plans to cancel its registration?Business
-
Can MTN, Vodacom face legal action over Competition Commission findings?Business
-
Newly discovered Lucara diamond second in size only to Cullinan DiamondBusiness
-
Tiso Blackstar Group served with strike notice over salary disputesBusiness
-
Threat of deregistration is a political attack - AmcuBusiness
Popular Topics
-
R. Kelly claims learning disability prevented him from reading court papersLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 27 April 2019Local
-
Ginger Diana? Betting hots up on Britain's royal babyWorld
-
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tie the knotLifestyle
-
Parents vote on dropping Michael Jackson's name from his old school hallLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein trial postponed to SeptemberLifestyle
-
'Poignant' Mandela prison drawing goes under the hammer in USLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish opens up about homeless pastLifestyle
-
'Avengers: Endgame' on pace to crack $300 million in US and Canada openingLifestyle
-
Kenya's Kosgei wins women's London MarathonSport
-
Solskjaer won't be victim of player power at troubled UnitedSport
-
Image believed to be of Sala's body appears onlineWorld
-
Ronaldo hits 600th club goal as Juventus hold Inter MilanSport
-
Relentless Barca in Liga of their ownSport
-
Stormers back to winning ways with crucial victory over BullsSport
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'Local
-
The man who taught SA maths honouredLocal
-
La Grange: Meeting Nelson Mandela set off a metamorphosis in my lifeLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 2)Politics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 1)Politics
-
Juju Valley: A 'role model' for landownersPolitics
-
'Other races will outlive whites, that's why we need a place like Eureka'Local
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
Employees arrested in connection with robberies at Pretoria school
The school has been hit by recent robberies where essential items such as kitchen equipment and electronic devices were stolen.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have made a breakthrough in the investigation of a spate of robberies at Kutumela Molefi Primary School in Silverton, Pretoria.
Two suspects, who are both employees of the school, were arrested after they were found in possession of suspected stolen property.
The school has been hit by recent robberies where essential items such as kitchen equipment and electronic devices were stolen.
Police Minister Mr Bheki Cele together with Gauteng MECs for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and Education, MEC Panyaza Lesufi, visited the school on 11 April after reports of crime at the school.
A high-level investigation overseen by the Tshwane District Commissioner, Major General DT Mthombeni, was then launched.
The suspects are expected to appear before the Garankuwa Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 April.
Popular in Local
-
'I live in fear of my life' - Gift of the Givers says video of SA journo is realone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa applying his mind to King Dalindyebo's presidential pardon2 hours ago
-
'ANC is dying, I won't go back' - Malemaone day ago
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 27 April 201913 hours ago
-
Duarte: Those tearing down ANC election posters are desperate & afraid4 hours ago
-
Lesufi opens online applications for 20205 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.