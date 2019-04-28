View all in Latest
‘Each party has to nominate people who inspire confidence’

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe has previously been quoted making a lot of harsh words against his own party.

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe visited the ANC Pavillion at the Rand Show at Nasrec on 26 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has warned political parties to put on their lists for public representatives people who inspire confidence to the public.

Motlanthe has previously been quoted making a lot of harsh words against his own party.

He was quoted by The Sunday Times saying the African National Congress Member of Parliament list is weak and does not inspire confidence.

Motlanthe says parties should be filled with people who resonate with the public.

“Each party has to ensure, therefore, that it nominates and puts on its list people who will inspire confidence, almost immediately to anyone who looks at the list and say ‘I can trust these people’.

“Any party which fails to do that is taking the risk and so that risk falls to the party which does that with its list.”

