Duarte: Those tearing down ANC election posters are desperate & afraid

JOHANNESBURG, CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it has filed complaints with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) over what the party said is "dirty campaigning" in the Western Cape.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told the media on Sunday about posters that have been damaged or destroyed across the province.

However, she said the party will not be deterred by the move.

"People who rip off poster are desperate people and are afraid. The only reason they are doing that is because of fear. They believe that if you remove President [Cyril] Ramaphosa's face, people won't remember that he is the key presidential candidate of the ANC. It's too late for that."

MUM ON PHONE TAPPING

Duarte. however, didn't mention anything about her phone allegedly being tapped.

This after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule made claims to eNCA that his and Duarte's phones are being tampered with.

Magashule made the remarks while meeting party structures in the Free State on Saturday when he said state organs are being used to fight political battles.

"Many other comrades phones are bugged. There are comrades who've complained that state organs are being used against them."

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule claims state organs are being used to fight political battles. He says his phone and that of his deputy Jessie Duarte are tapped. #eNCANow Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/ophuFoMo2y — eNCA (@eNCA) April 27, 2019

ANC NEC member Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba added there haven't been discussions yet among the party leaders about the alleged tapping of phones.

She was speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the ANC's campaign trail in Heideveld in Cape Town.

The minister says it is concerning: "We cannot allow a situation where there's sabotage in terms of tapping the phones of whoever, even if it's not the ANC officials but any citizen of this country. Our department is responsible to protect the rights and the dignity of our people. so it is a serious concern for us."

Earlier today, ANC officials said they had evidence that it's been Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters who've been tearing down its election posters.

But the DA's premier candidate Alan Winde says he's not aware of these alleged incidents.