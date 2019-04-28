View all in Latest
Duarte: ‘ANC has good chance of taking votes from the DA in WC’

ANC Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool says areas that have historically been DA strongholds in the province have opened up them.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte briefs the media on 14 August 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte says the party has a good chance of taking votes from the DA in the Western Cape.

Duarte has been campaigning in Cape Town this weekend ahead of the general elections on 8 May.

She says constituents have been telling her they are unhappy with the DA’s leadership in the province.

ANC Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool says areas that have historically been DA strongholds in the province have opened up them.

He says hundreds of DA supporters in Stellenbosch yesterday moved over to the ANC due to their unhappiness with the party.

“This for me is directly related to the fact that the DA is unable to contain its own racial tensions.”

Duarte says it’s also the ANC’s “pro-poor policies” that are attracting voters in the province.

“The ANC has a set of policies that are pro-poor. That stabilises the position of poor people to make sure that although we aren’t able to create as many jobs as we’d like to yet, we will work on it very fast.”

Duarte along with other members of the ANC will continue visiting communities around Cape Town on Sunday.

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA