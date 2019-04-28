DA WC gives Cele 30 days to meet over crime issues in the province
Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said it's been six months since the provincial government first reached out to Cele with a list of urgent policing needs and policies.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has declared an inter-governmental dispute with Police Minister Bheki Cele.
He said despite numerous follow-ups, there hasn't been a response. Offers to assist with the additional policing resources needed in the Western Cape have also fallen on deaf ears.
Over 1560 people have been murdered in the province between 1 November and the end of March.
Winde said the province needs urgent additional personnel to fight crime.
"We need to ake sure that we are able to address gang violence, the appaling murder rate and the protection of our learners at school, public transport - specifically our trains - and our infrastructure and lastly, our ambulances.
'The minister has ignored us. He is now obliged by Section 41 of the Inter-governmental Relationships Framework, Act 13 of 2005, to meet urgently with the Western Cape government."
Cele has 30 days to meet with the Western Cape government before the matter is escalated.
