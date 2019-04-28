View all in Latest
Bonteheuwel police search for alleged gang leader's killers

Twenty-seven people have been murdered in the area since the start of this year.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
CAPE TOWN - Police in Bonteheuwel are searching for people who shot and killed an alleged gang leader.

The police's Andre Traut says an arrest is yet to be made.

"Last night at around 9:30pm, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Bonteheuwel by an unknown suspect. The circumstances around the shooting are being investigated, but the possibility that it is gang-related is possible."

Twenty-seven people have been murdered in the area since the start of this year.

Last night's shooting comes days after the announcement that 100 law enforcement officers will permanently be deployed in Bonteheuwel from 1 June.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the deployment of officers is a much-needed intervention considering the number of murders.

