Will Amcu strike over plans to cancel its registration?
Joseph Mathunjwa claims Amcu’s success has attracted scrutiny and attacks from government, business and even the media.
JOHANNESBURG – Association Mineworkers Construction Union (Amcu) leader Joseph Mathunjwa says members of the union will decide whether to strike over plans to cancel the union’s registration.
This week, Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe issued a notice of intention to revoke the union’s registration after it failed to hold a congress last year in line with its own constitution.
Amcu’s leader described the move as politically motivated.
President Mathunjwa: "In our meeting with the registrar on Tuesday, we hope to find a resolution to issue of the alleged deregistration of #AMCU."— Amcu (@_AMCU) April 26, 2019
The inconsistency of the Registrar's when it comes to diregistering of #AMCU in light of the violations of other organisation's that have not met the standards of the LRA #MakingADifference #SocialJustice— Amcu (@_AMCU) April 26, 2019
Mathunjwa claims Amcu’s success has attracted scrutiny and attacks from government, business and even the media.
But he says the union’s members are ready to fight against its deregistration.
“What is the issue here? It’s a political agenda because we are a militant union, we are driven by the masses. Show me any union in South Africa that can call 10,000 of its members and seek a mandate.”
He’s accused Molefe of interfering in internal union affairs after he stated that Amcu was not a genuine union as it has ceased operating in line with its constitution, which is against prescribed legislation.
The union says it will meet with the registrar on Tuesday to resolve the matter.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Business
-
Can MTN, Vodacom face legal action over Competition Commission findings?
-
Newly discovered Lucara diamond second in size only to Cullinan Diamond
-
Tiso Blackstar Group served with strike notice over salary disputes
-
Threat of deregistration is a political attack - Amcu
-
Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3bn
-
Pick n Pay posts 18% jump in full-year earnings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.