Will Amcu strike over plans to cancel its registration?

JOHANNESBURG – Association Mineworkers Construction Union (Amcu) leader Joseph Mathunjwa says members of the union will decide whether to strike over plans to cancel the union’s registration.

This week, Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe issued a notice of intention to revoke the union’s registration after it failed to hold a congress last year in line with its own constitution.

Amcu’s leader described the move as politically motivated.

President Mathunjwa: "In our meeting with the registrar on Tuesday, we hope to find a resolution to issue of the alleged deregistration of #AMCU." — Amcu (@_AMCU) April 26, 2019

The inconsistency of the Registrar's when it comes to diregistering of #AMCU in light of the violations of other organisation's that have not met the standards of the LRA #MakingADifference #SocialJustice — Amcu (@_AMCU) April 26, 2019

Mathunjwa claims Amcu’s success has attracted scrutiny and attacks from government, business and even the media.

But he says the union’s members are ready to fight against its deregistration.

“What is the issue here? It’s a political agenda because we are a militant union, we are driven by the masses. Show me any union in South Africa that can call 10,000 of its members and seek a mandate.”

He’s accused Molefe of interfering in internal union affairs after he stated that Amcu was not a genuine union as it has ceased operating in line with its constitution, which is against prescribed legislation.

The union says it will meet with the registrar on Tuesday to resolve the matter.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)