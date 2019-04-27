We’ve made progress in righting the wrongs of the past - Ramaphosa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

We’ve made progress in righting the wrongs of the past - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa also paid tribute to those who died in recent floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal in his Freedom Day address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gets a briefing from the military as Silver Falcons sporadically fly overhead in an aerial display during Freedom Day celebrations in Makhanda on 27 April 2019. Picture: Carien du Plessis/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa gets a briefing from the military as Silver Falcons sporadically fly overhead in an aerial display during Freedom Day celebrations in Makhanda on 27 April 2019. Picture: Carien du Plessis/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says freedom in South Africa should be a reflection of how far the country has come.

“We must reflect on the progress we have made in setting right the wrongs of the past and bringing development to the communities across the country where there was once only neglect in restoring human dignity where there was only contempt towards our people,” said the president.

Ramaphosa is in Makhanda in the Eastern cape today to commemorate the official Freedom Day celebrations and reflect on the country's 25 years of democracy.

In his opening address on Saturday morning the president paid tribute to struggle icon Robert Sobukwe and warrior prophet Makhanda kaNxele among others who played a role in the liberation struggle.

Ramaphosa also paid tribute to those who died in recent floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal as well as those who died in countries struck by Cyclone Idai.

Ramaphosa said the country had risen above many injustices.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA