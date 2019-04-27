We’ve made progress in righting the wrongs of the past - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa also paid tribute to those who died in recent floods in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal in his Freedom Day address.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says freedom in South Africa should be a reflection of how far the country has come.

“We must reflect on the progress we have made in setting right the wrongs of the past and bringing development to the communities across the country where there was once only neglect in restoring human dignity where there was only contempt towards our people,” said the president.

Ramaphosa is in Makhanda in the Eastern cape today to commemorate the official Freedom Day celebrations and reflect on the country's 25 years of democracy.



In his opening address on Saturday morning the president paid tribute to struggle icon Robert Sobukwe and warrior prophet Makhanda kaNxele among others who played a role in the liberation struggle.



Ramaphosa said the country had risen above many injustices.