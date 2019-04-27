Uncertainty over ANC Western Cape election list continues
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule might have proclaimed the party's election list a done deal, but the ANC in the Western Cape says it remains open to changes.
Magashule told supporters in Hermanus earlier this week that sinister forces were behind a call for the ANC to remove certain individuals from its election list.
The general-secretary said this week the ANC's lists for Parliament and provincial legislatures had been submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa and were therefore final.
“The matter has been finalised and is a product of the national executive committee. There are people trying to be naughty. The people on the list are on the list.”
However, ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said they were open to changes.
“The Western Cape chairperson alluded to that, there’s a possibility there could be changes to the list.”
The lists include controversial figures such as former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba who resigned amid various allegations and the release of a sex tape last year.
The party has said any changes to lists would be guided by the its integrity committee.
