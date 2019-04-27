View all in Latest
True freedom equals a job in every SA home, says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his party’s vision for the country is a job for every South African.

FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane on 10 April 2019 went on a walkabout at the Princess Clinic in Roodepoort where an average 20% of patients are undocumented, and many of them migrants. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane on 10 April 2019 went on a walkabout at the Princess Clinic in Roodepoort where an average 20% of patients are undocumented, and many of them migrants. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
4 minutes ago

HERIOTDALE - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says true freedom will be reached when there’s a job in every South African home.

Maimane addressed supporters at a tyre fitment Centre in Heriotdale east of Johannesburg to launch the DA Jobs Act as part of the party's Freedom Day celebrations.

The Act is the DA’s plan to accelerate job creation in the country.

After being welcomed by excited supporters who were singing, Maimane said his party’s vision for the country is a job for every South African.

He told supporters that a job in every home isn’t just a fancy slogan, that the Act will make job recruitment easier.

"When we say to the people of this country that we want a job in every home, it isn't just a slogan... We are here to say the achievement of freedom is when factories are working, are open..."

