True freedom equals a job in every SA home, says Maimane
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his party’s vision for the country is a job for every South African.
HERIOTDALE - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says true freedom will be reached when there’s a job in every South African home.
Maimane addressed supporters at a tyre fitment Centre in Heriotdale east of Johannesburg to launch the DA Jobs Act as part of the party's Freedom Day celebrations.
The Act is the DA’s plan to accelerate job creation in the country.
After being welcomed by excited supporters who were singing, Maimane said his party’s vision for the country is a job for every South African.
He told supporters that a job in every home isn’t just a fancy slogan, that the Act will make job recruitment easier.
"When we say to the people of this country that we want a job in every home, it isn't just a slogan... We are here to say the achievement of freedom is when factories are working, are open..."
#DAJobsAct #FreedomDay Mmusi Maimane is greeted by supporters who have filled the fitment Centre. He is welcomed with screams of excitement. AK. pic.twitter.com/79cww4C7bi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2019
