Too far away: Not all South Africans abroad able to vote on Freedom Day

Moeketsi Maeyane from Portugal tweeted that his heart is sore as the embassy in Lisbon is a flight away and as a student, he can’t afford the trip, but he has appealed to compatriots back home to do the right thing and vote on 8 May.

JOHANNESBURG - Not all South Africans abroad who are eligible to vote were able to exercise their right as voting stations have only been set up at foreign missions.

The 120 missions are in the main centres, but some South Africans live outside of these cities.

In countries like China and the UK, voters have shared images of their fingers with indelible ink, but many others have been left out.

Expat Louis Oelofse in Ankara, Turkey shared an image of himself and other South Africans on Twitter holding the South African flag after voting at the embassy.

But Lydia Masemola in Canada said the South African High Commission in Ottawa is a day trip away from where she is based.

My heart is sore, because I will not be voting in the #SAElections2019 today , even though I'm a registered voter. I feel neglected by the @fsgov, we're are studying abroad under their scholarship, surely they had to put something in place for us as students to vote. — Moeketsi Maeyane (@MoeketsiMaeyane) April 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the IEC has said voting has gone well in all the foreign missions around the world.