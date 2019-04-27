Tiffany Haddish opens up about homeless past
Tiffany Haddish has opened up about the time she was "homeless and scared" as a young person.
Actress Tiffany Haddish has shared a throwback picture of herself from years back as she thanked her younger self for always "believing".
She wrote on Instagram: "I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl. I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free. I am so Grateful that she Believed.
"I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go. Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too. You are prefect enough for both of us right now and always. #SHEREADYFORSUCCESS #ILoveYou #SoHappyForYou #DontWorryWhatTheyThink #WorryWhatYouThink (sic)"
THE 39-year-old previously confessed she wants to "thank" her school bullies for making her "strong enough" to deal with backlash from trolls.
She said: "The bullies from high school, thank you! All the ones from junior high and elementary that made fun of me, were mean to me, I want to say, 'Thank you because you moulded me and made me strong enough to deal with all this wonderful success that I'm enjoying! Rolling around in it, thank you!' To all the current haters, the people that can't stand me and say, I'm annoying and you can't stand my voice.
"I get on your nerves - thank you for feeling something because that means I'm doing my job!' My whole job is to create an emotion, a feeling. I'm an entertainer and whether it be negative or positive, I'm winning especially if you're talking about me. If you take the energy to write about it, that means you're wasting your life on talking about me and I don't even know who you are. It doesn't bother me because I still get my cheque b***h!"
