South Africans living abroad to vote in simplified process

CAPE TOWN - More than 29,300 South Africans living abroad will cast their ballots today.

They'll be doing so at South African embassies and consulates in the countries they live in.

The process takes place less than two weeks before South Africans head to the polls on home soil.

The voters, who've received approval to cast their ballots abroad, are required to visit the mission indicated on their application and take with their South African IDs and valid passports.

Voting at London mission in #SAElections2019: Voting hours extended to 07h00-23h30 on 27 April. Trafalgar square will be hosting Vaisakhi festival 12pm-5pm today, so not available for queuing. Queue in Duncannon Str (on side of High Commission) which is closed off to traffic. — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) April 27, 2019

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says this year the process was simplified, and voters will no longer be required to complete a special vote application form before voting.

IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi said, “At the close of the station those ballots will be sealed for return to South Africa. The ballots will be counted together on the 8th of May.”

He says voting hours will be extended at 4 missions.

“The voting hours will from 7AM-7PM.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)