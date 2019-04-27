Reflections on freedom: 'We're not free to walk around when we want to'

CAPE TOWN - A community activist says people living in gang-infested areas are still not free.

The Steenberg Community Policing Forum's Gavin Walburgh has been working to bring forth change in communities such as Lavender Hill, Steenberg, Retreat and more.

He's been an active roleplayer in the fight against crime for the past 15 years.

The first post-apartheid elections were held on this day in 1994.

The 61-year-old father of four told Eyewitness News what the day means to him: "To me, Freedom Day means if we can live in harmony with each other. We're not free to walk around when we want to. If we can reach that stage where we are free to do what we want to do, then that is freedom. But when you have to be burglar barred up and alarmed, then that's not freedom."