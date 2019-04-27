Reflections on freedom: 'We're not free to walk around when we want to'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Reflections on freedom: 'We're not free to walk around when we want to'

The Steenberg Community Policing Forum's Gavin Walburgh has been working to bring forth change in communities such as Lavender Hill, Steenberg, Retreat and more.

FILE: A Bonteheuwel resident stands with a placard during a protest against gang violence on 29 August 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
FILE: A Bonteheuwel resident stands with a placard during a protest against gang violence on 29 August 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A community activist says people living in gang-infested areas are still not free.

The Steenberg Community Policing Forum's Gavin Walburgh has been working to bring forth change in communities such as Lavender Hill, Steenberg, Retreat and more.

He's been an active roleplayer in the fight against crime for the past 15 years.

The first post-apartheid elections were held on this day in 1994.

The 61-year-old father of four told Eyewitness News what the day means to him: "To me, Freedom Day means if we can live in harmony with each other. We're not free to walk around when we want to. If we can reach that stage where we are free to do what we want to do, then that is freedom. But when you have to be burglar barred up and alarmed, then that's not freedom."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA