Ramaphosa: Those who steal government funds must be 'exposed & jailed'

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a crowd at a rally in kwaNobuhle, Eastern Cape.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa told supporters at a rally in kwaNobuhle, Eastern Cape. Picture: ANC.
3 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa told supporters at a rally in kwaNobuhle, Eastern Cape that those who steal government funds must be exposed and arrested.

Ramaphosa addressed the crowd after officiating at the official Freedom Day celebrations in his capacity as state president in Makhanda earlier.

He joined the party to campaign in kwaNobuhle later in the afternoon.

"At local government... we want those who steal money to be exposed and jailed because corruption is bad. Those who steal money are stealing your money which is supposed to go to service delivery and work for you. So we are saying we want that to end," he said.

Ramaphosa urged the crowd to go and vote on elections day on 8 May. The ANC received 70.09% of the total votes in the Eastern Cape in the last general elections in 2014.

