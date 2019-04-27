Ramaphosa praises ANC for job creation efforts

Ramaphosa said the ANC can create jobs because when it came into government, only 8 million people were employed, and now 16 million people are working.

DUNCAN VILLAGE - President Cyril Ramaphosa has talked up the ANC's record of job creation by saying twice as many people are employed now as in 1994.

Ramaphosa spoke at a small rally in East London yesterday on the first day of his weekend campaign trail in the Eastern Cape.

In East London’s Duncan Village. Presidential security is the insanest so far, and intelligence guys are looking at me like an assassin. Pres Ramaphosa to crowd: “Only 11 days until Khongolose to Union Buildings.” #saelections2019 pic.twitter.com/3rxtUEqc5Q — carien du plessis (@carienduplessis) April 26, 2019

The crowd on the muddy pitch of the Soga Sports Grounds in East London’s Duncan Village cheered when the president said there is a shortage of jobs in South Africa.

We are cleaning our country and fighting corruption. As you can see on TV with the commissions - this work is in progress.



ANC President, Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa speaks in Duncan Village#GrowSouthAfrica #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/saTTnsNewZ — #VoteANC (@MYANC) April 26, 2019

But he said 9 million people are still unemployed.

“We are busy finding ways continuously to create jobs, because jobs and jobs and jobs and jobs is the main issue.”

Ramaphosa promised to get the economy back on track again.

