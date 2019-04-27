President Ramaphosa to lead Freedom Day celebrations in ES
While government is at pains to explain how great strides have been made since the dawn of democracy, some South Africans are not convinced.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead the official National Freedom Day celebrations in the Eastern Cape today.
With the countdown to the elections fully underway, some south africans say there’s not much to celebrate.
As the country marks over two decades since the first democratic elections in 1994 – the commemorations are a call for reflection on the progress made since the end of the apartheid era.
While government is at pains to explain how great strides have been made since the dawn of democracy, some South Africans are not convinced.
A woman – who’s in her 20s – says Freedom Day appears to be mis-appropriated.
“The youth doesn’t know the significance of Freedom Day, all we do is make plans to drink alcohol, get drunk and we have forgotten how important this day is.”
With soaring youth unemployment rates, sky-rocketing crime levels and signs of a struggling economy, politicians in the country have used this elections season to issue promises of better days to come.
It remains to be seen however, whether these assurances will reignite optimism that was alive when South Africans first took to the polls on this day, 25 years ago.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Jiba wants to stay in government as she opposes her NPA dismissal
-
Kempton Park man arrested after beheaded girlfriend's body found in fridge
-
Axing of Jiba, Mrwebi sets a new path for the NPA – Batohi
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed
-
Motlanthe: 'You will see a different ANC after the elections'
-
Here’s how much MTN & Vodacom charge for data in other countries
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.