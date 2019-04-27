View all in Latest
Police monitor Rabie Ridge, Ivory Park after land dispute

It's understood violence broke out after police removed shacks belonging to residents in Ivory Park, that were allegedly built on land marked for development.

Land grabbers and Rabie Ridge community members on Mayibuye and Mooderfontain roads on 15 April 2019. Those coming from outside the community are from Alexandra and Ivory Park. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Land grabbers and Rabie Ridge community members on Mayibuye and Mooderfontain roads on 15 April 2019. Those coming from outside the community are from Alexandra and Ivory Park. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police were deployed to Rabie Ridge and Ivory Park after intense violence erupted between residents over land disputes.

Video footage shows disgruntled community members taking to the streets pelting stones at cars and blocking roads with burning tyres.

It's understood the violence broke out after police removed shacks belonging to residents in Ivory Park, that were allegedly built on land ear-marked for development in the area.

A distraught Rabie Ridge resident says children were in danger.

“We had to remove a few children from the houses in Rabie Ridge where there’s not so much violence.”

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says they're monitoring the situation.

“It’s reported that one house was burned and several roads were blocked.”

