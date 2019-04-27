Police monitor Rabie Ridge, Ivory Park after land dispute
It's understood violence broke out after police removed shacks belonging to residents in Ivory Park, that were allegedly built on land marked for development.
JOHANNESBURG - Police were deployed to Rabie Ridge and Ivory Park after intense violence erupted between residents over land disputes.
Video footage shows disgruntled community members taking to the streets pelting stones at cars and blocking roads with burning tyres.
It's understood the violence broke out after police removed shacks belonging to residents in Ivory Park, that were allegedly built on land ear-marked for development in the area.
A distraught Rabie Ridge resident says children were in danger.
“We had to remove a few children from the houses in Rabie Ridge where there’s not so much violence.”
Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini says they're monitoring the situation.
“It’s reported that one house was burned and several roads were blocked.”
Popular in Local
-
Axing of Jiba, Mrwebi sets a new path for the NPA – Batohi
-
Kempton Park man arrested after beheaded girlfriend's body found in fridge
-
'You don't need to be sexy to be Mr SA': Mr SA finalists tweet removed
-
Motlanthe: 'You will see a different ANC after the elections'
-
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community
-
Petition launched over ‘racist’ report on coloured South African women
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.