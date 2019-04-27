Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues
De Lille says the Electoral Commission's order is enough proof of the DA lies, while the party says she should focus on the serious criminal charges against her.
CAPE TOWN - The public spat between the DA and former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille seems to be far from over.
The Western Cape High Court yesterday referred de Lille's application to get her former party to apologize for claiming it fired her as mayor, to the Electoral Court.
The IEC ruled the DA must apologize for spreading misinformation about her exit.
De Lille says the Electoral Commission's order is enough proof of the DA lies.
“The IEC’s decision stands that the DA lied.”
The @Our_DA has been found guilty of violating the IEC code of conduct for spreading false info about me via their telescripts to the voters stating that I was fired. They have been ordered to issue a public apology.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 16, 2019
The DA's Mike Moriaty says she should focus on the serious criminal charges against her.
“She faces criminal charges for her wrong doing and tenure as mayor and we are glad she’s no longer part of the DA. W won’t be distracted by a one-person revenge project.”
It's still unclear when the matter will be heard in the Electoral Court.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
