Pandor dissolves Fort Hare University council

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education minister Naledi Pandor has dissolved the council of Fort Hare University with immediate effect.

Fort Hare has been in the news following a spate of damning reports of the purported collapse of the institution.

Former vice-chancellor of Wits University, Loyiso Nongxa, has been appointed administrator at the institution.

Higher Education spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the report received by the minister noted that the council was collapsing and was unable to take decisions that are in the university's interests.