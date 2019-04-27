View all in Latest
Motlanthe explains 'ANC in worse state' comments

"For as long as it is associated with corruption and failure, people will vote it out. It will be good for the ANC itself," Kgalema Motlanthe said in an interview with the BBC in 2017.

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe visited the ANC Pavillion at the Rand Show at Nasrec on 26 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe visited the ANC Pavillion at the Rand Show at Nasrec on 26 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says he has been taken out of context by some media houses regarding his comments about the African National Congress (ANC).

Motlanthe made the remarks during a question-and-answer session while visiting the ANC pavilion at the Rand Show on Friday.

He was referring to two interviews he'd given, one with the BBC in 2017 and the other with the local Sunday Times more recently.

Motlanthe said the following during an interview with the BBC when asked if it would be good for the ANC if it lost the upcoming election: "For as long as it is associated with corruption and failure, people will vote it out. It will be good for the ANC itself."

On Friday, explaining what he meant by the comment, he stated: "I said that elective conference [2017] presents an opportunity for the ANC to renew itself and that, however, it would take lots of courage."

Some weeks ago, Motlanthe was quoted by Sunday Times as saying the party was in a "worse" state now than it was before its Nasrec elective conference and added that the current list of MPs did not inspire confidence.

"The Sunday Times reported selectively... And if you don't give context, it's very confusing."

Motlanthe reiterated that he would vote for the party.

Popular in Local

