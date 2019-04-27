View all in Latest
Man arrested for raping woman (78) and her granddaughter (11)

Members of Bethlehem Crime Intelligence, FCS, and K9 Unit were following information which led them to a new development area in Bethlehem where the man was arrested.

Police arrest a rape suspect nabbed in Bethlehem. Picture: SAPS.
Police arrest a rape suspect nabbed in Bethlehem. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man who was sought by police as a rape suspect was arrested on Friday night.

He was wanted in connection with the rape of a 78-year-old woman and her granddaughter aged 11. The victims were allegedly attacked while asleep at their home in Fouriesburg on 17 March.

Members of Bethlehem Crime Intelligence, FCS, and K9 Unit were following information which led them to a new development area in Bethlehem where the man, who goes by the alias Moholo, was arrested.

Bethlehem Cluster Commander Major General Jan Tsotetsi commended police for their swift coordination and response: "Moreover, we thank members of the community for being a major part of this concerted effort. With their help, we are on track to protect women, the elderly, and children."

