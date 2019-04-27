Malema: Mandela 'made a mistake' by not prioritising free education in '94
Julius Malema said Nelson Mandela should've empowered poor black South Africans with quality free education to ensure that people have sustainable solutions to poverty.
SESHEGO - Former president Nelson Mandela "made a mistake" when he prioritised free housing for poor families over free education in 1994, according to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.
Malema made the remarks during a Freedom Day rally in Seshego, Limpopo where scores of EFF supporters gathered as the country marks 25 years since the advent of democracy.
He said the residents of Seshego have little to show for the many years of freedom as they still have to pay exorbitant prices for water and other services as compared to their counterparts in suburbs.
Malema said Mandela should've empowered poor black South Africans with quality free education to ensure that people have sustainable solutions to poverty.
"I think there was a wrong judgement or a wrong prioritisation. We should have prioritised education because if you do research now, it says among graduates, only 5% are unemployed."
He added that the African National Congress government has intentionally offered sub-standard education in the country to lull South Africans to continuously vote for the party.
BETTER QUALITY OF LIFE
Malema promised Seshego residents, where he originates from, a better quality of life as no one knows their situation better than he does.
