Maimane launches DA 'jobs act'

The DA leader says businesses will be given tax rebates to help keep them open and create jobs.

DA supporters at the launch of the DA's "jobs act" on Freedom Day, 27 April 2019. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
DA supporters at the launch of the DA's "jobs act" on Freedom Day, 27 April 2019. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane launched the DA’s "jobs act" in Heriotdale as part of Freedom Day celebrations.

The document is based on the party’s plan as outlined in its manifesto for every home in South Africa to have a job.

The DA leader said businesses would be given tax rebates to help keep them open and create jobs.

“We will cut away and give tax incentives so that factories like this can remain open when the economy is tough,” he said, gesturing towards a nearby business.

Maimane was greeted by singing supporters wearing blue party T-shirts who filled a tyre fitment centre in Heriotdale.

He said dignity would be restored to South Africans when there are jobs in every home.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

