Maimane launches DA 'jobs act'

The DA leader says businesses will be given tax rebates to help keep them open and create jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane launched the DA’s "jobs act" in Heriotdale as part of Freedom Day celebrations.

The document is based on the party’s plan as outlined in its manifesto for every home in South Africa to have a job.

#DAJobsAct #FreedomDay DA Leader Mmusi Maimane reflects on what Freedom Day means today and what it means since 1994. He says Freedom Day has allowed people to join a political party that they want and that people shouldn’t undermine that. AK. pic.twitter.com/AsvGbcbD7p — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2019

The DA leader said businesses would be given tax rebates to help keep them open and create jobs.

“We will cut away and give tax incentives so that factories like this can remain open when the economy is tough,” he said, gesturing towards a nearby business.

Maimane was greeted by singing supporters wearing blue party T-shirts who filled a tyre fitment centre in Heriotdale.

He said dignity would be restored to South Africans when there are jobs in every home.

#DAJobsAct #FreedomDay DA Supporters raise placards calling for jobs in every home as part of the DA’s plans for the future of South Africa. AK pic.twitter.com/JUnC8eeek1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2019

