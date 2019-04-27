Maimane: DA is the only party to fulfil Nelson Mandela’s dream
Maimane launched another billboard with Mandela's name in Johannesburg which reads "Honour Mandela's vision to build one South Africa for all".
JOHANNESBURG - DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his party is the only one able to fulfil Nelson Mandela's dream where the entire country participates in freedom.
He claimed the DA is the only party which shares the struggle icon's views.
“Let’s build this country where every citizen is able to gain equity and participate in this freedom and we are saying only the DA is capable of doing that.”
