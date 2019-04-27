View all in Latest
Maimane: DA is the only party to fulfil Nelson Mandela’s dream

Maimane launched another billboard with Mandela's name in Johannesburg which reads "Honour Mandela's vision to build one South Africa for all".

DA leader Mmusi Maimane at the party’s election manifesto launch at Rand Stadium, Johannesburg, on 23 February 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
DA leader Mmusi Maimane at the party's election manifesto launch at Rand Stadium, Johannesburg, on 23 February 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - DA leader Mmusi Maimane said his party is the only one able to fulfil Nelson Mandela's dream where the entire country participates in freedom.

Maimane launched another billboard with Mandela's name in Johannesburg which reads "Honour Mandela's vision to build one South Africa for all".

He claimed the DA is the only party which shares the struggle icon's views.

“Let’s build this country where every citizen is able to gain equity and participate in this freedom and we are saying only the DA is capable of doing that.”

