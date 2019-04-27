Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continues

While campaigning continues, the ANC in the province remains divided after disgruntled members took the party to court to interdict its candidate list for the country’s legislatures.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has met party structures in Parys in the Free State where he will also attend Freedom Day celebrations.

Among those who accompanied him were national executive committee members David Mahlobo and Siyabonga Cwele.

Magashule also went on a door-to-door campaign in the Free State town.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Thabo Meko said the party would also be taking its campaign to farmworkers and mineworkers in the area.

While campaigning continues, the ANC in the province remains divided after disgruntled members took the party to court to interdict its candidate list for the country’s legislatures.

ANC SG Cde @Magashule_Ace receive a warm welcome at Fezile Dabi District Stadium in Parys in the Free State, where he will be adressing the #FreedomDay rally.#GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC8May2019 #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/Uv2YqbhDtA — #VoteANC (@MYANC) April 27, 2019

Although the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg struck off the roll an application which sought to declare the provincial list conference unconstitutional and invalid, the three ANC members who lodged the application said other party members shared their sentiment about what they said was a rigged list.

Meko admitted this has had an impact on campaigning on the ground.

“I will admit that it has the potential to divert the campaign. The processes of the ANC of the list have long been closed and the focus now is to ensure that the remaining few days consolidate the victory of the ANC,” he said.

Magashule is expected to meet more communities in Viljoenskroon.

The ANC secretary-general is a former ANC chairperson and premier for nearly twenty years in the province now riddled with divisions about the party candidate list.

LIVE BLOG: WE’RE FOLLOWING YOUR POLITICAL PARTIES THIS FREEDOM DAY