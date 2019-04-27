Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continues

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continues

While campaigning continues, the ANC in the province remains divided after disgruntled members took the party to court to interdict its candidate list for the country’s legislatures.

FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has met party structures in Parys in the Free State where he will also attend Freedom Day celebrations.

Among those who accompanied him were national executive committee members David Mahlobo and Siyabonga Cwele.

Magashule also went on a door-to-door campaign in the Free State town.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Thabo Meko said the party would also be taking its campaign to farmworkers and mineworkers in the area.

While campaigning continues, the ANC in the province remains divided after disgruntled members took the party to court to interdict its candidate list for the country’s legislatures.

Although the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg struck off the roll an application which sought to declare the provincial list conference unconstitutional and invalid, the three ANC members who lodged the application said other party members shared their sentiment about what they said was a rigged list.

Meko admitted this has had an impact on campaigning on the ground.

“I will admit that it has the potential to divert the campaign. The processes of the ANC of the list have long been closed and the focus now is to ensure that the remaining few days consolidate the victory of the ANC,” he said.

Magashule is expected to meet more communities in Viljoenskroon.

The ANC secretary-general is a former ANC chairperson and premier for nearly twenty years in the province now riddled with divisions about the party candidate list.

LIVE BLOG: WE’RE FOLLOWING YOUR POLITICAL PARTIES THIS FREEDOM DAY

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA