Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continues
While campaigning continues, the ANC in the province remains divided after disgruntled members took the party to court to interdict its candidate list for the country’s legislatures.
JOHANNESBURG - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has met party structures in Parys in the Free State where he will also attend Freedom Day celebrations.
Among those who accompanied him were national executive committee members David Mahlobo and Siyabonga Cwele.
Magashule also went on a door-to-door campaign in the Free State town.
Provincial ANC spokesperson Thabo Meko said the party would also be taking its campaign to farmworkers and mineworkers in the area.
While campaigning continues, the ANC in the province remains divided after disgruntled members took the party to court to interdict its candidate list for the country’s legislatures.
ANC SG Cde @Magashule_Ace receive a warm welcome at Fezile Dabi District Stadium in Parys in the Free State, where he will be adressing the #FreedomDay rally.#GrowSouthAfrica #VoteANC8May2019 #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/Uv2YqbhDtA— #VoteANC (@MYANC) April 27, 2019
Although the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg struck off the roll an application which sought to declare the provincial list conference unconstitutional and invalid, the three ANC members who lodged the application said other party members shared their sentiment about what they said was a rigged list.
Meko admitted this has had an impact on campaigning on the ground.
“I will admit that it has the potential to divert the campaign. The processes of the ANC of the list have long been closed and the focus now is to ensure that the remaining few days consolidate the victory of the ANC,” he said.
Magashule is expected to meet more communities in Viljoenskroon.
The ANC secretary-general is a former ANC chairperson and premier for nearly twenty years in the province now riddled with divisions about the party candidate list.
LIVE BLOG: WE’RE FOLLOWING YOUR POLITICAL PARTIES THIS FREEDOM DAY
Popular in Politics
-
Motlanthe explains 'ANC in worse state' comments
-
Jiba wants to stay in government as she opposes her NPA dismissal
-
Freedom Day celebrations start in Makhanda as President Ramaphosa arrives
-
Maimane launches DA 'jobs act'
-
Freedom Day: Opposition parties lament high unemployment, focus on land question
-
Motlanthe: 'You will see a different ANC after the elections'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.