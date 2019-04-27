-
JMPD officers demolish illegal shacks along Modderfontein Road
Residents from areas including Alexandra and Ivory Park occupied a piece of land over two weeks ago claiming to have been given the land by the EFF.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers are demolishing illegal shacks along Modderfontein Road near Rabie Ridge in Midrand.
It’s understood residents from areas including Alexandra and Ivory Park occupied a piece of land over two weeks ago claiming to have been given the land by the EFF.
Violence erupted on Friday night between residents in Rabie Ridge and Ivory Park, after police removed the shacks that were allegedly built on land earmarked for development in the area.
The JMPD‘s Wayne Minnaar said, “It has been a problem for a number of weeks where shacks have been illegally built and officers have to demolish hundreds of shacks.”
Earlier on Saturday police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said it had been reported that a house in the area had been burned and several roads were blocked.
