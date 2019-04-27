Jiba wants to stay in government as she opposes her NPA dismissal
Jiba said she can assure Ramaphosa she will not be stripped, by executive stealth and fiat, of her right to serve her country, which is her calling.
PRETORIA – Axed former prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba says she will challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa's position that she is disqualified for serving in any other position within government.
It's emerged that in her representations to the Mokgoro Commission Report, Jiba asked to be posted to a senior position in government.
The president denied the report saying she lacks the qualities required of public servants.
A stoic Jiba said in a statement, she can assure Ramaphosa she will not be stripped, by executive stealth and fiat, of her right to serve her country, which is her calling.
She said Ramaphosa’s decision to declare her a prohibited public servant, will not stand judicial scrutiny, however it’s unclear which government department she believes will hire her.
Jiba claimed the commission’s findings were most unfair to her, however, despite the pain she felt, the loving assurance of what she termed, divine providence.
The advocate said she looks forward to engaging Parliament when the matter of her removal from office is debated.
Jiba also confirmed she will take the commission findings and recommendations on review.
Lawrence Mrwebi declined to comment.
