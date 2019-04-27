Inmates injured in accident while in transit between WC prisons

The crash took place this morning at 11am while two Correctional Services officials were transporting inmates from Mdantsane Prison to Middleburg Prison.

CAPE TOWN - Seven prisoners have been injured following an accident on the N2 highway near Berlin in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape Department of Correctional Services' Nobuntu Gantana said the driver of the vehicle lost control and it overturned.

The prisoners sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital for medical attention. Three of them, as well as two prison officials, have already been discharged.