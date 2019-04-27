View all in Latest
Inmates injured in accident while in transit between WC prisons

The crash took place this morning at 11am while two Correctional Services officials were transporting inmates from Mdantsane Prison to Middleburg Prison.

Picture: Supplied
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Seven prisoners have been injured following an accident on the N2 highway near Berlin in the Eastern Cape.

The crash took place this morning at 11am while two Correctional Services officials were transporting inmates from Mdantsane Prison to Middleburg Prison.

The Eastern Cape Department of Correctional Services' Nobuntu Gantana said the driver of the vehicle lost control and it overturned.

The prisoners sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital for medical attention. Three of them, as well as two prison officials, have already been discharged.

