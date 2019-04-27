Injured Naomi Osaka pulls out of Stuttgart semi-final

The 21-year-old Japanese was scheduled to play a semi-final tie against Estonian eighth seed Anett Kontaveit on Saturday evening, but announced in the afternoon that she would be unable to play.

STUTTGART - World number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the WTA tournament in Stuttgart due to an abdominal injury.

The 21-year-old Japanese was scheduled to play a semifinal tie against Estonian eighth seed Anett Kontaveit on Saturday evening, but announced in the afternoon that she would be unable to play.

"I don't expect that I will be able to serve," she said.

"It's an ab strain, something that I've had before. Thankfully, because I've had it so many times I am able to tell what it is and I know what to do."