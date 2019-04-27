IFP calls for urgent investigation of councillor's fatal shooting

Mfanzo Nzuza was killed at his home near Kranskop on Friday night. It is understood he had arrived home after campaigning in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called for swift action from police following the fatal shooting of one of its councillors in the Maphumulo municipality.

Mfanzo Nzuza was killed at his home near Kranskop on Friday night. It is understood he had come back home after campaigning in the area when he was attacked.

Police Minister Bheki Cele set up a task team last year to investigate a spate of political murders in the province.

IFP provincial community safety spokesperson Blessed Gwala said while the party couldn't be sure Nzuza's murder was politically motivated, it hoped the suspects would soon be brought to book.

"We are very saddened by his sudden death and we're very concerned because all along, we've been calling on police to speed up investigations and find those who commit these heinous crimes."