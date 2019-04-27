View all in Latest
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tie the knot

The three-day wedding is expected to continue with an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental on Saturday.

Sabrina Dhowr, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 6 January 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: AFP
Sabrina Dhowr, Idris Elba, and Isan Elba attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on 6 January 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre - who got engaged in 2018 - wed in a secret ceremony in Morocco on Friday and the nuptials will be featured in the upcoming July issue of British Vogue.

Pictures released on Vogue's Instagram account show Dhowre (29) wearing an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown, one of her two wedding dresses, with Elba (46) dressed in a custom-made Ozwald Boateng suit.

Dhowre later changed into a V-neck style embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones for the wedding celebrations at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

The three-day wedding is expected to continue with an all-white party at the Mandarin Oriental on Saturday.

This is Elba's third marriage; he was previously married to Hanne Norgaard, with whom he shares daughter Isan (17) and his second marriage to Sonya Nicole Hamlin lasted four months.

Elba also has a five-year-old son with ex Naiyana Garth.

Meanwhile, Elba previously admitted that proposing to his fiancée was "the most nerve-wracking thing" he's ever done.

While he was incredibly nervous throughout the whole exchange, he also made sure to make the proposal "pretty romantic".

He said: "[Proposing] was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever. But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me."

Elba was originally planning to propose to Dhowre on Valentine's Day 2018, but after seeing "that was going to be problematic", he decided to do it at a screening for his film Yardie, which he directed.

He said: "I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I'm doing it right now, here, today."

When asked what makes his fiancée "the one", Elba said: "[We] have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think."

