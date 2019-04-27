'I voted!' - South Africans living abroad share experience of voting overseas

Over 29,000 South Africans registered to vote arrived at various embassies and consulates to cast their votes in the sixth national election.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans living abroad head to the polls on Saturday, Freedom Day, and they have shared pictures of moments from standing in the voting queue to the mark on the finger.

Multiple hashtags such as #FreedomDay, #MyFreedomDay, #Democracy25 and more are trending on social media.

The Electoral Commission of South African extended voting hours at four South African missions abroad.

Alan and Sharon Hughes from Port Elizabeth voted in Singapore. They said staff were friendly and the process was seamless.

In an email sent to Eyewitness News, the Hughes said, “Everyone was in high spirits to be among fellow South Africans.”

Manny Bee said she voted with her friends at Trafalgar Square in London.

“We arrived to a relatively short but quickly growing, chirpy queue of proud South Africans at 6am.”

Bee also mentioned that it was a cold and windy morning.

At the same time, people shared their voting experience on Twitter.

Voting Day for me in #London! Miserable weather but sunny, happy people. #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/aqADLgyORE — Sam Brighton (@sambrighton8) April 27, 2019

