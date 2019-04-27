View all in Latest
Government urges families to help identify bodies of unknown KZN flood victims

Heavy rains hit the south-west of the country, affecting people and infrastructure and resulting in thousands of people being displaced.

FILE: A man tries to salvage some of his furniture at an informal settlement of BottleBrush, south of Durban, after torrential rains and flash floods destroyed his home on 23 April 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: A man tries to salvage some of his furniture at an informal settlement of BottleBrush, south of Durban, after torrential rains and flash floods destroyed his home on 23 April 2019. Picture: AFP
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government said on Tuesday some of the bodies of the victims of the recent floods in the province are still lying unidentified in mortuaries.

“We have called upon the families to come through to the Gale mortuary and the Pinetown mortuary for the identification of the bodies. People have been coming to identify the bodies but we still have a few that have not come through,” said KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

However, she said most of the victims' families had headed government's call and had been visiting state help desks to identify the bodies of their loved ones.

Earlier, the provincial government announced that the number of people who died as a result of Easter weekend floods could be as high as 70.

Heavy rains hit the south-west of the country, affecting people and infrastructure and resulting in thousands of people being displaced.

