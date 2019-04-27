Freedom Day celebrations start in Makhanda as President Ramaphosa arrives

Freedom Day celebrations officially started in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape with the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

MAKHANDA - Freedom Day celebrations officially started in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape with the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will address the country at the official Freedom Day commemoration as South Africa celebrates 25 years of democracy on Saturday.

Those already present in the large white marquee at Joza Sports Grounds emitted high-pitched screams as Ramaphosa arrived ahead of the playing of the national anthem.

There was excitement again as the Air Force’s loud Silver Falcons zipped across the sky in an aerial display.

#FreedomDay provides the nation an opportunity to reflect on how South Africa’s freedom and democracy was achieved, and on the role all South Africans can play in growing the country together into the future. #Democracy25 #MyFreedomSA pic.twitter.com/e26ndh0S1u — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 27, 2019

WATCH LIVE: PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA LEADS FREEDOM DAY CELEBRATIONS

Even though the president was on time, the crowds attending the celebrations were slow to arrive.

Hundreds of lunch packs including a sandwich, a roast chicken piece, fruit and juice still lay undistributed at the entrance.

The Presidency said in a statement this was an occasion to reflect on how freedom and democracy was achieved and how South Africans can grow the country together.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)