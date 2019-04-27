Freedom Day celebrations start in Makhanda as President Ramaphosa arrives
Freedom Day celebrations officially started in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape with the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
MAKHANDA - Freedom Day celebrations officially started in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape with the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa will address the country at the official Freedom Day commemoration as South Africa celebrates 25 years of democracy on Saturday.
Those already present in the large white marquee at Joza Sports Grounds emitted high-pitched screams as Ramaphosa arrived ahead of the playing of the national anthem.
There was excitement again as the Air Force’s loud Silver Falcons zipped across the sky in an aerial display.
#FreedomDay provides the nation an opportunity to reflect on how South Africa’s freedom and democracy was achieved, and on the role all South Africans can play in growing the country together into the future. #Democracy25 #MyFreedomSA pic.twitter.com/e26ndh0S1u— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 27, 2019
WATCH LIVE: PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA LEADS FREEDOM DAY CELEBRATIONS
Even though the president was on time, the crowds attending the celebrations were slow to arrive.
Hundreds of lunch packs including a sandwich, a roast chicken piece, fruit and juice still lay undistributed at the entrance.
The Presidency said in a statement this was an occasion to reflect on how freedom and democracy was achieved and how South Africans can grow the country together.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Jiba wants to stay in government as she opposes her NPA dismissal
-
Ramaphosa praises ANC for job creation efforts
-
Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues
-
Motlanthe: 'You will see a different ANC after the elections'
-
Uncertainty over ANC Western Cape election list continues
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: On Freedom Day, whose democracy is it anyway?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.