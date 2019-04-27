-
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands
Employees at Tiso Blackstar who've served their employer with a 48-hour strike notice say they were left with no other choice.
JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled employees at Tiso Blackstar who've served their employer with a 48-hour strike notice say they were left with no other choice.
The workers are threatening to down tools over salary and bonus disputes.
They say they will initiate a total shutdown of operations if their demands are not met by next month.
The Information Communication Technology Union - which represents – 80% of the workforce at the company - says the notice to strike follows weeks of engagement which were unsuccessful.
Union president Moeketsi Lepheana said, “We are asking for a double-digit salary increase because for five years there has not been a worker’s increase. We also demand bonuses because Tiso Blackstar made a profit of R245 million.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
