Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled employees at Tiso Blackstar who've served their employer with a 48-hour strike notice say they were left with no other choice.

The workers are threatening to down tools over salary and bonus disputes.

They say they will initiate a total shutdown of operations if their demands are not met by next month.

The Information Communication Technology Union - which represents – 80% of the workforce at the company - says the notice to strike follows weeks of engagement which were unsuccessful.

Union president Moeketsi Lepheana said, “We are asking for a double-digit salary increase because for five years there has not been a worker’s increase. We also demand bonuses because Tiso Blackstar made a profit of R245 million.”

