DA’s Northern Cape premier candidate outlines plans for the province

Northern Cape premier candidate Andrew Louw assured residents the DA would put pressure on local government to prioritize the improvement of the public health sector.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Northern Cape says over the past five years the political landscape in the province has changed in favour of opposition parties.

Party premier candidate for the province Andrew Louw visited the town of Upington for a regional rally on Friday to present the DA's manifesto to supporters.

In the 2014 national elections, the African National Congress claimed victory with 64% of the provincial vote compared to the DA's 24%.

A large crowd of DA supporters cheered on as Louw outlined plans to cut back on fruitless and wasteful expenditure in the province.

“The past five years, R7.4 billion was wasted on fruitless expenditure. If you take that money – 54,000 people are waiting for houses.”

Supporters said the DA was the only party that could bring positive change to their lives.

Louw assured residents the DA would put pressure on local government to prioritise the improvement of the public health sector.