Bottas takes Azerbaijan pole as 'stupid' Leclerc hits wall
In treacherous cooling conditions on the demanding Baku street circuit, the Finn produced an outright record lap in one minute and 40.495 seconds to outpace the championship leader and defending world champion by 0.059 seconds.
BAKU - Valtteri Bottas took pole position ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes secured a front row lockout for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
In treacherous cooling conditions on the demanding Baku street circuit, the Finn produced an outright record lap in one minute and 40.495 seconds to outpace the championship leader and defending world champion by 0.059 seconds.
Sebastian Vettel was third for Ferrari while his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who had been fastest in practice, crashed out when he rammed into a wall, during the Q2 part of a prolonged and incident-hit qualifying session.
The session lasted almost two hours overall after big accidents for both Leclerc and in Q1 for Robert Kubica of Williams.
"I am really happy with that," said Bottas. "It was a nice lap and Ferrari has been really strong. Obviously, Charles was out by a mistake and as a team we feel really good to be where we are now. It's all about small margins."
Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull ahead of Sergio Perez of Racing Point, Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso and British rookie Lando Norris of McLaren.
Antonio Giovinazzi was eighth ahead of Alfa Romeo team-mate Kimi Raikkonen with Leclerc taking 10th despite not running in the session.
"I am stupid, I am stupid," said Leclerc after his smash into the same wall that claimed Kubica's Williams earlier in the session.
Kubica's accident was further bad news for the luckless Williams team.
On Friday their British rookie driver George Russell escaped unhurt when his car was wrecked after running over a loose drain cover at high speed in opening practice, which was abandoned and cancelled.
Popular in Sport
-
Antonio inflicts Spurs first defeat at new stadium
-
Former Wits player Papy Faty dies after collapsing during match
-
Injured Naomi Osaka pulls out of Stuttgart semi-final
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
-
Teams will need 100 points to beat Man City next season - Guardiola
-
Kaizer Chiefs terminate Ekstein and Páez contracts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.