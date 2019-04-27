'ANC is dying, I won't go back' - Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is threatened by the growth of the EFF and its potential strong showing during the elections in a few days’ time.
SESHEGO - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said recent calls by African National Congress (ANC) leaders that he should return to the party are nothing but a ploy to confuse his party’s supporters in the run-up to the elections.
Malema was speaking on the sidelines of the EFF’s Freedom Day rally in Seshego outside Polokwane in Limpopo where the party is counting down the wrap of its election campaign this weekend.
CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing a mini rally at Makhuvha Stadium #EFFFreedomDayRallies pic.twitter.com/vDXDFt6yYd— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 27, 2019
According to City Press, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule said the ruling party called on Malema to return to the party he was expelled from in 2012.
“I love Julius. I am talking to him to return home,” Magashule was quoted as saying.
Malema said the statement exposes the “stupidity” of Magashule as such a process - if he was genuine - would require much more than just a public statement.
"I'm not even part of that mess. The ANC is dying and no one can rescue it. The research shows that even Cyril [Rama[phosa] is not rescuing it.
He added the ANC is threatened by the growth of the EFF and its potential strong showing during the elections in a few days’ time.
"It's a joke, they do that every election with the hope to confuse the EFF electorate. I won't go back to the ANC, he's [Magashule] exposing his stupidity. For me to go back, the ANC must go back to the conference."
