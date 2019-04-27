ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom Day
Xanderleigh Dookey | With the national elections fast approaching, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema all celebrated Freedom Day in various parts of the country, with the opposition taking the chance to campaign for their parties.
More in Multimedia
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC broke
-
Can MTN, Vodacom face legal action over Competition Commission findings?
-
Behind Ramaphosa's decision to axe Jiba and Mrwebi from NPA
-
No treatment, pills or cream will make your penis bigger - urologist
-
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'
-
The man who taught SA maths honoured
-
Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3bn
-
La Grange: Meeting Nelson Mandela set off a metamorphosis in my life
-
What's the best financial gift you can give your children?
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 2)
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 1)
-
Juju Valley: A 'role model' for landowners
-
'Other races will outlive whites, that's why we need a place like Eureka'
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting this year
-
KZN flood victims rely on relatives as they await government help
-
'Aunty Pat' seeks inspiration in Soweto
-
No welcome for Ace Magashule in Hermanus
-
Bok Rugby World Cup jersey: The tech, design and heritage
-
Vodacom, MTN fleecing SA consumers, especially the poor - Competition Commission
-
Petition launched over ‘racist’ report on coloured South African women
-
Citrus and cars: The hidden gems in the SA economy
-
How to aid your child's early development
-
Blood, sweat and tears: Vanes-Mari giving it her all for netball
-
50 at 25: 'SA has so much potential but poor leaders'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.