260 smoke detectors installed in Philippi informal settlement

CAPE TOWN - Two hundred and sixty structures in the Egoli informal settlement in Philippi were fitted with smoke alarms on Saturday.

Philippi is among several settlements in the area that suffer constant shack fires.

Last year, more than 1,000 residents were left homeless after fires broke out in Browns Farm as well the Kosovo and Mesiya informal settlements in Philippi.

Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith explained how it works: "They detect smoke and then give people the opportunity to wake up and evacuate before they're overcome by smoke and fire so that they're not trapped in their own structure."

The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management centre supplied Khayelitsha residents with 500 smoke detectors in December last year. The Tafelsig community in Mitchells Plain received 200 smoke alarms earlier this month.