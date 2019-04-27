260 smoke detectors installed in Philippi informal settlement

-
260 smoke detectors installed in Philippi informal settlementLocal
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
Government urges families to help identify bodies of unknown KZN flood victimsLocal
-
IFP calls for urgent investigation of councillor's fatal shootingLocal
-
Official Freedom Day event marred by EFF-ANC stand-offLocal
-
Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continuesPolitics
-
260 smoke detectors installed in Philippi informal settlementLocal
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
Government urges families to help identify bodies of unknown KZN flood victimsLocal
-
IFP calls for urgent investigation of councillor's fatal shootingLocal
-
Official Freedom Day event marred by EFF-ANC stand-offLocal
-
Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continuesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Official Freedom Day event marred by EFF-ANC stand-offLocal
-
Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continuesPolitics
-
Motlanthe explains 'ANC in worse state' commentsLocal
-
Freedom Day: Opposition parties lament high unemployment, focus on land questionLocal
-
Maimane launches DA 'jobs act'Politics
-
'I voted!' - South Africans living abroad share experience of voting overseasWorld
-
DA’s Northern Cape premier candidate outlines plans for the provincePolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa leads Freedom Day celebrationsPolitics
-
Uncertainty over ANC Western Cape election list continuesPolitics
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
IFP calls for urgent investigation of councillor's fatal shootingLocal
-
Official Freedom Day event marred by EFF-ANC stand-offLocal
-
Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continuesPolitics
-
Motlanthe explains 'ANC in worse state' commentsLocal
-
Freedom Day: Opposition parties lament high unemployment, focus on land questionLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished businessOpinion
-
STUDY: Privilege and entitlement and cognitive functioning in white S AfricansOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Can MTN, Vodacom face legal action over Competition Commission findings?Business
-
Newly discovered Lucara diamond second in size only to Cullinan DiamondBusiness
-
Tiso Blackstar Group served with strike notice over salary disputesBusiness
-
Threat of deregistration is a political attack - AmcuBusiness
-
Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3bnLocal
-
Pick n Pay posts 18% jump in full-year earningsBusiness
-
Harvey Weinstein trial postponed to SeptemberLifestyle
-
'Poignant' Mandela prison drawing goes under the hammer in USLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish opens up about homeless pastLifestyle
-
'Avengers: Endgame' on pace to crack $300 million in US and Canada openingLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 26 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Taylor Swift releases upbeat new single and video 'ME!'Lifestyle
-
'Avengers: Endgame' breaks India booking recordsLifestyle
-
The Cranberries pay tribute to late singer with final albumLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron's 'beautiful proud black African girls'Lifestyle
-
Antonio inflicts Spurs first defeat at new stadiumSport
-
Injured Naomi Osaka pulls out of Stuttgart semi-finalSport
-
Barrett sends World Cup message as Hurricanes beat ChiefsSport
-
Teams will need 100 points to beat Man City next season - GuardiolaSport
-
England's Hales banned for recreational drug use - reportSport
-
Man United still in top four race despite 'emotional season' - SolskjaerSport
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'Local
-
The man who taught SA maths honouredLocal
-
La Grange: Meeting Nelson Mandela set off a metamorphosis in my lifeLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 2)Politics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 1)Politics
-
Juju Valley: A 'role model' for landownersPolitics
-
'Other races will outlive whites, that's why we need a place like Eureka'Local
-
KZN flood victims rely on relatives as they await government helpLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
260 smoke detectors installed in Philippi informal settlement
Last year, more than 1,000 residents were left homeless due to fires in Browns Farm as well the Kosovo and Mesiya informal settlements in Philippi.
CAPE TOWN - Two hundred and sixty structures in the Egoli informal settlement in Philippi were fitted with smoke alarms on Saturday.
Philippi is among several settlements in the area that suffer constant shack fires.
Last year, more than 1,000 residents were left homeless after fires broke out in Browns Farm as well the Kosovo and Mesiya informal settlements in Philippi.
Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith explained how it works: "They detect smoke and then give people the opportunity to wake up and evacuate before they're overcome by smoke and fire so that they're not trapped in their own structure."
The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management centre supplied Khayelitsha residents with 500 smoke detectors in December last year. The Tafelsig community in Mitchells Plain received 200 smoke alarms earlier this month.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Official Freedom Day event marred by EFF-ANC stand-offone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa slams xenophobia, display of old SA flag as acts of 'division'3 hours ago
-
Motlanthe explains 'ANC in worse state' comments2 hours ago
-
'I voted!' - South Africans living abroad share experience of voting overseas4 hours ago
-
Jiba wants to stay in government as she opposes her NPA dismissal11 hours ago
-
Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continuesone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.