1 Killed, 3 injured in Durban horror crash

-
Reflections on freedom: 'We're not free to walk around when we want to'Local
-
Inmates injured in accident while in transit between WC prisonsLocal
-
1 Killed, 3 injured in Durban horror crashLocal
-
Man arrested for raping woman (78) and her granddaughter (11)Local
-
Pandor dissolves Fort Hare University councilLocal
-
'ANC is dying, I won't go back' - MalemaLocal
-
Inmates injured in accident while in transit between WC prisonsLocal
-
1 Killed, 3 injured in Durban horror crashLocal
-
Man arrested for raping woman (78) and her granddaughter (11)Local
-
Pandor dissolves Fort Hare University councilLocal
-
'ANC is dying, I won't go back' - MalemaLocal
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
-
Official Freedom Day event marred by EFF-ANC stand-offLocal
-
Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continuesPolitics
-
Motlanthe explains 'ANC in worse state' commentsLocal
-
Freedom Day: Opposition parties lament high unemployment, focus on land questionLocal
-
Maimane launches DA 'jobs act'Politics
-
'I voted!' - South Africans living abroad share experience of voting overseasWorld
-
DA’s Northern Cape premier candidate outlines plans for the provincePolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa leads Freedom Day celebrationsPolitics
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
IFP calls for urgent investigation of councillor's fatal shootingLocal
-
Official Freedom Day event marred by EFF-ANC stand-offLocal
-
Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continuesPolitics
-
Motlanthe explains 'ANC in worse state' commentsLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished businessOpinion
-
STUDY: Privilege and entitlement and cognitive functioning in white S AfricansOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Can MTN, Vodacom face legal action over Competition Commission findings?Business
-
Newly discovered Lucara diamond second in size only to Cullinan DiamondBusiness
-
Tiso Blackstar Group served with strike notice over salary disputesBusiness
-
Threat of deregistration is a political attack - AmcuBusiness
-
Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3bnLocal
-
Pick n Pay posts 18% jump in full-year earningsBusiness
-
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tie the knotLifestyle
-
Parents vote on dropping Michael Jackson's name from his old school hallLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein trial postponed to SeptemberLifestyle
-
'Poignant' Mandela prison drawing goes under the hammer in USLifestyle
-
Tiffany Haddish opens up about homeless pastLifestyle
-
'Avengers: Endgame' on pace to crack $300 million in US and Canada openingLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 26 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Taylor Swift releases upbeat new single and video 'ME!'Lifestyle
-
'Avengers: Endgame' breaks India booking recordsLifestyle
-
Antonio inflicts Spurs first defeat at new stadiumSport
-
Injured Naomi Osaka pulls out of Stuttgart semi-finalSport
-
Barrett sends World Cup message as Hurricanes beat ChiefsSport
-
Teams will need 100 points to beat Man City next season - GuardiolaSport
-
England's Hales banned for recreational drug use - reportSport
-
Man United still in top four race despite 'emotional season' - SolskjaerSport
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'Local
-
The man who taught SA maths honouredLocal
-
La Grange: Meeting Nelson Mandela set off a metamorphosis in my lifeLocal
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 2)Politics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Why SA’s youth is not interested in voting (Part 1)Politics
-
Juju Valley: A 'role model' for landownersPolitics
-
'Other races will outlive whites, that's why we need a place like Eureka'Local
-
KZN flood victims rely on relatives as they await government helpLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
1 Killed, 3 injured in Durban horror crash
It is alleged that the truck lost control and ploughed into the vehicles at the intersection before colliding into a pillar.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has died and three others critically injured in what emergency workers have described as a horror crash in Durban.
The accident, which happened on the M7 East Bound under the N2 Bridge around 11 am on Saturday morning, involved a truck and stationary vehicles.
Paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage. It is alleged that the truck lost control and ploughed into the vehicles at the intersection before colliding into a pillar.
Paramedics said the impact was so severe that the truck's engine landed some distance from the truck, with the driver found ejected with multiple critical injuries.
The truck driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Two passengers in the truck were found trapped in the wreckage and the Durban Fire Department worked to free them. Unfortunately, one of them had sustained major injuries and he was declared deceased on the scene.
The second passenger was placed on a manual ventilator before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.
One of the vehicle drivers sustained minor injuries.
Popular in Local
-
Official Freedom Day event marred by EFF-ANC stand-off2 hours ago
-
'ANC is dying, I won't go back' - Malemaone hour ago
-
Jiba wants to stay in government as she opposes her NPA dismissal12 hours ago
-
'I voted!' - South Africans living abroad share experience of voting overseas6 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa slams xenophobia, display of old SA flag as acts of 'division'5 hours ago
-
Magashule campaigns in divided Free State as list row continues3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.