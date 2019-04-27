View all in Latest
1 Killed, 3 injured in Durban horror crash

It is alleged that the truck lost control and ploughed into the vehicles at the intersection before colliding into a pillar.

The scene of a horror crash in Durban. Picture: Arrive Alive.
The scene of a horror crash in Durban. Picture: Arrive Alive.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One person has died and three others critically injured in what emergency workers have described as a horror crash in Durban.

The accident, which happened on the M7 East Bound under the N2 Bridge around 11 am on Saturday morning, involved a truck and stationary vehicles.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage. It is alleged that the truck lost control and ploughed into the vehicles at the intersection before colliding into a pillar.

Paramedics said the impact was so severe that the truck's engine landed some distance from the truck, with the driver found ejected with multiple critical injuries.

The truck driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Two passengers in the truck were found trapped in the wreckage and the Durban Fire Department worked to free them. Unfortunately, one of them had sustained major injuries and he was declared deceased on the scene.

The second passenger was placed on a manual ventilator before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

One of the vehicle drivers sustained minor injuries.

