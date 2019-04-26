Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3bn

Study: News coverage of violent events may contribute to 'cycle of distress'
Why is Shoprite asking its shareholders to approve the payment of R3.3 billion to Christo Wiese in exchange for his high-voting shares?
JOHANNESBURG - Why is Shoprite asking its shareholders to approve the payment of R3.3 billion to Christo Wiese in exchange for his high-voting shares?
What does the deal entail?
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap.
"Why are we as shareholders being asked to bail Christo Wiese out?... Shoprite could just say, ‘Sorry about your loss of wealth’…," Brown says.
