WC ANC open to coalition talks with 'progressive parties'
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said that it is open to coalition talks to form a government after the May elections, but only with progressive parties.
At the same time, the ANC said that they are gunning for an outright win in the province to avoid working with other parties.
The ANC’s chances at electoral success in the Western Cape have been bolstered by the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) internal friction.
ANC acting provincial chairperson Khaya Magaxa said that coalitions will only be formed with parties ready for transformation.
“We’re open to engaging anyone who will be in a position to share our own understanding of this transformation.”
However, ANC provincial election head Ebrahim Rasool said that sitting in opposition benches won’t hurt the ruling party.
“Our default option; be a good opposition in order to be the government next time.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
