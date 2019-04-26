Two separate protests erupt in Cape Town
There’s one in Mitchells Plain where several roads have been closed due to rioting taking place near Siqalo informal settlement.
CAPE TOWN - Two separate protests are taking place in different parts of Cape Town.
“Due to protesting in the Mitchells Plain area, Jakes Gerwel Drive has been closed in both directions and that’s between Morgenster and the R300. Highlands Drive is closed from Fulham Road all the way to Jakes Gerwel Drive. We also have Weltevreden Road closed between Varkensvlei Road and Jakes Gerwel Drive. Motorists are advised to utilise AZ Berman as an alternative route, ” Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said.
In Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, a group of protesters is in the Main Road. The road has also been closed.
