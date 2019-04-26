Mpumalanga police condemn alleged mob justice killing of 2 men

The two men suspected of killing two girls, aged six- and seven-years-old, whose bodies were discovered in White River on Wednesday. Preliminary investigations showed that one of the children had been raped.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have condemned an alleged mob justice attack in which two men were burnt to death and their homes torched.

The men are also suspected of killing two girls aged six- and seven-years-old.

According to police reports, the first victim, aged 24, was kidnapped at his home which was set alight soon thereafter. He was then forced to lead the mob/suspects to the house of the second victim, a 36-year-old pastor.

Their bodies were discovered in White River on Wednesday. Preliminary investigations showed that one of the children had been raped.

Police believed that these atrocious deeds may have been fuelled by rumours that the young siblings may have had certain body parts mutilated.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma, is making an earnest call to the community, not only in Mpumalanga but across the country, because we often hear stories of people being killed, to seize from taking the law into their own hands,” provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

The police have yet to make any arrests in both cases.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)