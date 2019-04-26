Bodies of toddler, chained man discovered in Northern Cape rivers

Police first discovered the body of a two-year-old toddler in the Vaal River and later found the body of a man floating in the Harts River on Thursday.

Police first discovered the body of a two-year-old toddler in the Vaal River on Thursday afternoon after she went missing on Saturday.

The child was allegedly snatched by a man who'd attempted to rape her mother.

A few hours later, police in Jan Kempdorp found the body of a man floating in the Harts River.

The police's Dimakatso Mooi said a murder case was being investigated.

“It is alleged the body of an unknown man was found floating in the river, his hands were tied with a rope while the feet were tied with a chain. The victim is suspected to be between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.”