Bodies of toddler, chained man discovered in Northern Cape rivers
Police first discovered the body of a two-year-old toddler in the Vaal River and later found the body of a man floating in the Harts River on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Yet another body has been found in a river in the Northern Cape.
Police first discovered the body of a two-year-old toddler in the Vaal River on Thursday afternoon after she went missing on Saturday.
The child was allegedly snatched by a man who'd attempted to rape her mother.
A few hours later, police in Jan Kempdorp found the body of a man floating in the Harts River.
The police's Dimakatso Mooi said a murder case was being investigated.
“It is alleged the body of an unknown man was found floating in the river, his hands were tied with a rope while the feet were tied with a chain. The victim is suspected to be between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa fires Jiba, Mrwebi
-
'We are being forced from our native country' - whites-only community
-
Karima Brown approaches court after Malema tweet results in death threats
-
Some in 'coloured' community nostalgic for apartheid
-
Why Shoprite wants to pay Christo Wiese R3.3bn
-
Threat of deregistration is a political attack - Amcu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.